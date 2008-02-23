



Contact I respond to ALL mails that are not spam within a day or two, with a real answer, not a script even if it takes hours to answer them. IF you mailed me and got no response, it got intercepted. Contact Jim Stone Web resourcesI am going to post the most valuable web resources here. This is the best video sniping site, you don't have to buy the app, just use it and let it use Java. Keepvid.com Internet explorer hates this, but Google chrome works fine. _________ This is the best absolute stealth mode Linux out there, (Kills ubuntu dead) but you need an older PC for it (4 or more years) Knoppix 5.1 When it downloads, double click it with a burnable CD in your drive, NOT a dvd, and it will take care of the rest. Re-boot via CD and enjoy. You don't have to install it, and it leaves your computer untouched. Since Vialls work was so similar to mine, it will be archived here. Like Fukushima, Indonesia was swamped by a nuclear tsunami. I suspected Vialls would not live to post the second part of this report. He did not

The real Iran Many people have posted pictures of Iran to "dispel the myth" that Iran is a backwards country with people who need to be "liberated". They then proceed to perpetuate that myth with pictures of goats and barns and other B.S. I won't do that here. The fact of the matter is that a majority of Iranians live at least as well as Americans. Iran is a first world country which aside from mandating women wear a head scarf (and men not walk around half naked), actually allows people to live their lives as they wish with far less interference than in America. That's the real truth about Iran, and the following pictures PROVE IT. This is Tehran This is the city that Iran built the nuclear reactor for Notice, more so than Americans, the people are INDIVIDUALS - it's OBVIOUS! This is another major Iranian city Another Iranian city Here are some BADLY BEATEN Iranian women (according to CNN) Here is Tehran at night Another shot of Tehran Here are some Iranian goat herders Here are the "tents" they live in. I bet you did not know Iran has the world's best snow (this is absolutely true, Iran is rated number 1, and they make use of it:



Here are some oppressed women at Shemshak Ski Resort in Iran and an Olympic contestant:



QUESTION: How does the "world's most oppressive country" manage to build cities like this, and operate 13 world class ski resorts? ANSWER: Perhaps it is not so bad there after all, and you have been fed a Jewish LIE. If America goes in and destroys these people it will be one of the greatest crimes the world has ever witnessed. The best kept secret in the world is Iran. This nation has stood up to Israel and the "elite" and maintained it's national integrity. This is the true free world, where the people don't get jammed into the corporate monoculture and do the bidding of the zionist banks. Despite severe sanctions placed on them, they have flourished because they are a people of a very high caliber. Iran has NEVER attacked a neighbor, all wars in modern history that the Iranians got involved in were defensive, unlike America and Israel, which are the two nations of the world that have proven repeatedly over and over and over again that it is THEY that are the terrorists, indeed, the world fears America, and for a very good reason. Iraq was VERY similar to Iran, and has been bombed to sand after doing nothing to deserve it. How much do you think they love us for it? Think a nation like this is built for free? Question: Do you think these people want to be LIBERATED by America? Do you think they dream about living in New York?

_______________________________________________





